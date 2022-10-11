The last day to register to vote in this year’s general election is today.
Hoosiers can register online at www.indianavoters.com or by returning a completed registration form in person at locations including a county’s voter registration office or county clerk’s office.
Although Election Day isn’t until Nov. 8, voting begins Wednesday.
There are three ways to vote: in person on Election Day, in person early and absentee by mail.
Voting by mail
Indiana requires voters to provide a reason to a reason to vote by mail, and applications can be completed online at the state’s voter portal.
Allen County voters can also request an application at acebab@allencounty.us or 260-449-7329.
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 27. Applications are accepted online, in person, by mail, by fax or by email.
Completed ballots must be returned to the local election board office by 6 p.m. on Election Day. They can be returned in person or by the U.S. Postal Service. The Allen County Election Board notes that “USPS officials advise that first class mail turnaround is five to seven days.”
Early voting
Early voting begins Wednesday at select locations across Allen County.
Residents can vote at Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays Oct. 12-28, and 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Those hours change to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5. The final day of early voting is 8 a.m. until noon Oct. 7.
Allen County also operates four satellite locations from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4, and 8 a.m.5 p.m. Nov. 5:
• Indiana Wesleyan University, 8211 W. Jefferson Blvd.
• Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
• Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing
• Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road
Election Day
On Nov. 8, Hoosiers can vote at their assigned precinct between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Voters can check their registration address and voting location online or at 260-449-7154.
Indiana requires voters to present photo identification, such as an Indiana driver’s license and a U.S. passport. According to the Allen County Election Board, acceptable ID must:
• Show the voter’s photo
• Have the voter’s name, which conforms to the name on the voter’s registration (not match exactly)
• Contain an expiration date, which must be current or expired only since the most recent general election
• Be issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. government.
Hoosiers who vote in person at a licensed care facility who reside at that facility are not required to provide ID.
Those who do not provide valid photo ID are able to a cast provisional ballot, which is not counted until officials verify the voter’s eligibility.