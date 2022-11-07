Voters across the country will head to the polls Tuesday for the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections.
In Allen County, 27,195 people have already voted, Election Board Director Amy Scrogham said Monday. That’s slightly fewer than the 28,469 who voted early during the last midterm elections in 2018.
Tuesday, registered voters can cast ballots in person from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. at their assigned voting location, which can be found online at acimap.us/election.html. Completed absentee ballots must also be returned to the election board office by 6 p.m.
Stephanie Diss, a voter who turned in her absentee ballot Monday at the Rousseau Center, said she voted “as an independent.”
“I looked up each of the different candidates and whatnot,” Diss said. “The only thing I wasn’t really terribly sure about was the retention of the judges… I ended up voting mostly Democrat, but there were a few independents that I voted for as well, and there was one Republican too.”
To Diss, the most important issues were inflation and abortion.
“The right to choose … was one of the main things that I looked up for a lot of the candidates in our area,” she said, “because it starts with the local level.”
It’s Brenda Robbins’ first election in Fort Wayne as she moved to the city less than two years ago — after the 2020 elections. While she said she likes the way the city is run — “I’ve been told that it’s mostly Democratic here" — Robbins voted straight-ticket Republican Monday and considers herself “really conservative.”
A total of 618 residents voted Monday before in-person early voting ended at noon in Allen County, Scrogham said.
Karrean Allen, another one of the final few early voters at the Rousseau Center, said she voted for Democratic candidates. She mentioned her support of two hopefuls she feels are very attuned into the needs of the community: Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington, a Democrat who is unopposed, and East Allen County Schools Board candidate Lee Wilson Jr., who faces Darnell Hicks and Pamela Dukes for the District 3E seat.
“I’m (from) a family of the Democratic Party,” she said, “so it’s kind of like, you gotta go that way.”
Robert Jauch, who said he’s “usually biased to the Republican Party,” felt the county’s two federal races were important — he voted for Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, and Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd. He also voted for GOP hopeful Davyd Jones in the 82nd state House district.
“I got a thing in the mail about him,” Jauch said of Jones. “I saw he went to Ball State and played football there … and I saw him campaigning with Jim Banks.”
While the biggest national headlines will revolve around the U.S. House and Senate, where Republicans hope to take control of Congress, there are several hotly-contested local races as well.
Many area races for the Statehouse are uncontested, but voters in the 82nd House and 14th Senate districts will choose who will represent them in Indianapolis.
The 82nd House race could be the closest in Allen County as Jones and Democrat Kyle Miller face off for a brand new district, one that was completely redrawn during the last redistricting cycle.
Democrat Zach Heimach hopes to pull off an upset victory against Republican Tyler Johnson in the historically red 14th Senate District, the seat held for years by Republican state Sen. Dennis Kruse.
At the county level, Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger, a Republican, and Fort Wayne police Capt. Kevin Hunter, a Democrat, are on the ballot for Allen County Sheriff, the most high-profile countywide race this year.
School board races around the county, often overlooked during election season, have made headlines this year as endorsements and financial support from outside groups and politicians have added an air of politicization to the nominally nonpartisan positions.
While the Democratic Party has struggled in recent years to win statewide races, the party has a chance to put a dent in the GOP’s grip on power at the Statehouse in this year’s race for secretary of state, a race one national analyst rated as a “toss-up” last week. A series of controversies involving Republican candidate Diego Morales have given Destiny Wells an opening to score an unlikely victory for Democrats in the state.
Northeast Indiana’s representatives in Washington D.C. are also on the ballot. Sen. Young faces Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak, and Rep. Banks takes on Democrat Gary Snyder and independent Nathan Gotsch.
A series of election previews is available for free online at journalgazette.net.