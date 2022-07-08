State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta met Friday afternoon with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss abortion rights.
At the roundtable event in Washington, D.C., Indiana House Minority Leader GiaQuinta joined Harris and four additional lawmakers from states that have called or may soon call special sessions to pass abortion bans.
Those legislators include state representatives from South Dakota and Florida — Erin Healy and Fentrice Driskell — as well as state senators Patty Pansing Brooks and Diane Sands from Nebraska and Montana.
GiaQuinta called Harris and President Joe Biden “champions for reproductive rights.”
“It’s an honor when the Vice President calls and asks you to meet with her,” GiaQuinta said about the meeting. “It’s an honor to do that. It’s a privilege to be here.”
Before the meeting, he said it would be interesting to hear about other state legislators’ experiences and strategies, as well as what the White House plans to do in the coming weeks.
“I’m really kind of anxious to learn some things from (Harris) about the federal government — what they can do and how they can be of assistance to the state of Indiana,” GiaQuinta said.
GiaQuinta said in his prepared remarks that he’s ready to join the “fight to secure the basic freedoms and protections that have been stripped away by the Supreme Court’s regressive agenda.”
Access to safe and legal abortion services is important for womens’ economic mobility, independence and safety, the Fort Wayne lawmaker said.
“Make no mistake: an abortion ban will kill women,” GiaQuinta said. “Indiana leads the nation in maternal and infant mortality outcomes and lacks the infrastructure to support families as it is.”
He said the state’s ability to provide “life-saving healthcare to women” may come to an end soon.
“Indiana made headlines last week as a safe haven for a 10-year-old rape victim to receive an abortion,” GiaQuinta said. “Why? Because Ohio had a trigger law that prioritized Republicans’ unpopular dogma over her personal health and safety.”
Harris asked Congress to act immediately on saving reproductive rights as there is too much at stake for legislators to wait any longer.
"This is not a law school debate. This is not an intellectual discussion and debate," Harris said. "This is real."
Maya Wilkins of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.