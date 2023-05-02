The coroner in Huntington County today identified the man killed in a Monday morning crash.
Robert L. Taylor, 81, of Wabash died of blunt impact injuries of the neck and torso when a Toyota Tundra pickup rear-ended his Buick Lucerne about 10:40 a.m. along U.S. 24 and Indiana 114 near Roanoke, officials said.
Emergency responders said Taylor died at the scene of the crash. His death has been ruled an accident, the coroner said.
A female passenger inside Taylor's car, identified as his 59-year-old daughter, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. A man in the pick-up suffered similar injuries and was taken to a hospital as well.
Witnesses reported the Lucerne and a Chevrolet Cruze were stopped at a stoplight when the pickup hit the rear of the Lucerne. The impact forced the Lucerne into the Cruze, sending the vehicles into the intersection.
A woman and her two children inside the Cruze were not injured.
Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision and investigation is ongoing.