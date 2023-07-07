The Wabash and Peru branches of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will reduce hours, effective July 24, the BMV said today.
The Wabash branch will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the Peru branch will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, the BMV said in a statement.
The branches will be sharing a staff, the statement said.
Nearby branches in Huntington, Marion and Logansport remain available, the BMV said. For a list of branches, branch hours and 24-hour connect kiosks, visit IN.gov/BMV.