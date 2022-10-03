About 200 people walked the streets around Parkview Field Sunday, some clustering around blue signs with white lettering that announced home parishes in the Fort Wayne area.
The signs were held aloft by groups from St. Mary Huntington, Our Lady of Good Hope, St. Francis of Assisi Conference Angola and others participating in the sixth annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run for the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne.
They helped raise the projected $50,000 to benefit people living in poverty in the area, said Laura Schreck, the society’s local executive director. Just before the walk, she announced they had raised $49,600 through donations, participation fees and fundraising by some participants, but she was sure with checks that came in as the walk started that they had reached or surpassed the goal.
A pre-walk motivational talk came from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Before he led the walk, he told the crowd in the Parkview bleachers of the importance of the society’s work.
“If I see a need right here in our community, I can turn to the St. Vincent de Paul Society,” Rhoades said. “I’ve never received a no from the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. They always find a way to help me.”
The society provides food, clothes, shelter, repairs on homes and help for refugees. When evacuees recently arrived from Afghanistan, they only had the clothes on their backs, he said.
The society’s wood shop made bunk beds for children who needed beds when few could be found. Rhoades informed the crowd that for many of the Afghanis, it was the first time they’d met Christians and experienced Christian love.
“That’s who we walk for tonight,” said. “We walk for the poor and to show them the face of Jesus.”
About 15 of the 23 area parish conferences participated, Schreck said.
Not everyone stayed with a group as they walked or ran the 3-mile path or the shorter route of a mile and a quarter. Along the way, student volunteers held signs to cheer them on and reminded them of poverty in the area.
Kate Worrel, an eighth-grade student at Saint Charles Borromeo School, had a sign that told participants that more than a third of the 46802 residents – the ZIP code they were walking in – live below the poverty level.
Walker Karla Ueber of St. John’s Catholic Church in New Haven said she had participated in the walk once before. She was supporting the St. Vincent de Paul Society because she feels it gives the poor what they need while empowering them to be self-sufficient.
It’s modeling Jesus to help the less fortunate, and “we’ve been blessed,” she said.
Zoe Kayser had participated once before but it was the first time for her husband Joseph Kayser and their 3-month-old daughter Amelia.
They don’t normally participate in walks and runs, Joseph Kayser said. “The St. Vincent Society is just a really good way to give back to the community,” he added.
For 18-year-old Jose Rojas of Bishop Luers High School, the best part of participating was “running as a group,” he said. The football player ran the longer route with a group that with included Bishop Luers soccer players along with his brother Angel Rojas, 15; Joey Juarez, 17; and Charlie Stronczek, 15.
The Rev. Daniel Whelan of Our Lady of Good Hope was there wearing a collar, participating for the third year. Being part of the walk and run raises money for the poor and gives him the opportunity to talk with parishioners, he said.
The society does a lot of work that’s unseen, and walking is a visible act that Whelan said “lets them see I support what they do.”