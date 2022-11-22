Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic between Lima and Coldwater roads from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday to allow Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to make an underground gas connection in the middle of the pavement, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Traffic will be accessible up to the closure area, between Hickory Knoll Boulevard and Medallion Run, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.