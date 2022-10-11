Warriors at play Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Indiana Tech baseball team practices on Tuesday. The Indiana Tech Warriors baseball team is a member of the Wolverine–Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC), and they play their baseball season in the fall. Richard Sitler | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Mayor Tom Henry arrested on OWI charge; court hearing today Former Huntington coach abused Forester athletes, lawsuit alleges Allen County Election Board looking into arrest of software CEO Woman allegedly confesses to hiding evidence in deadly crash Mayor Tom Henry pleads guilty to OWI Stocks Market Data by TradingView