Warsaw is included in an area forecast for high ozone levels on Saturday, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said today.
The department issued an Air Quality Action Day for much of the state, but not other parts of northeast Indiana.
Saturday will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with light and variable winds throughout the day, IDEM said in a statement. It said there would still be an influence from the Canadian wildfires across the state.
Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high, the department said. It said children, senior citizens and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.