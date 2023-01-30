The Warsaw man charged with the deaths of two people in a fiery crash is also wanted by three other counties and has a history of charges related to drunk driving, according to court records.
Trevor M. Bradley, 33, of the 3000 block of Pierceton Road in Warsaw, has warrants from DeKalb, Hamilton and Wabash counties, according to Allen County Jail personnel. If he was to make the $20,000 bail here, he would then go to one of those counties’ jails.
In Allen County, Bradley is charged with two felony counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle. Fort Wayne residents Laine C. Arvey, 40, and Matthew P. Tustison, 49, died after Bradley’s car and their vehicle crashed about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
The crash in Allen County happened near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in northwest Allen County. Bradley was heading east on Arcola, and Arvey and Tustison were going west when the crash occurred.
Both cars became engulfed in flames after they collided.
After the accident, three people stopped to help and pulled Bradley from his vehicle. Police were not able to perform any field sobriety tests because Bradley was unconscious, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Medics pronounced Arvey and Tustison dead at the scene. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said autopsies of the two aren’t completed, and they’re waiting on test results.
Emergency workers took Bradley to the hospital in serious condition. A blood test performed at the hospital about 10:30 p.m. showed he had a blood alcohol level of .22%. Drivers are considered legally drunk when their blood alcohol level is 0.08%.
Bradley faces up to 12 years in prison on each of the Allen County charges if convicted.
No trial dates are set in Allen County yet, but Bradley is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13 to receive the dates.
In DeKalb, the three charges against him are felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, misdemeanor operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15% or more and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endanger a person. The charges were filed Sept. 8 for an incident that allegedly happened Sept. 3. His trial is set for April 27.
The warrant for Bradley out of Hamilton County is for two felonies, possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of a legend drug, allegedly committed on June 8, 2020. The Wabash County warrant is for misdemeanor violation of driving conditions on Jan. 22, 2022.
He has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated in other counties.
On Oct. 8, 2010, Bradley was convicted in Fulton County of misdemeanor operating a vehicle with at least .15% grams of alcohol in blood or on breath, according to online records. He pleaded guilty.
On April 18, 2022, Bradley was convicted in Hamilton County after pleading guilty to felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a sentence enhancement of habitual vehicular substance offender.