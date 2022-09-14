Water main break on Main Street Sep 14, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A crew from Crosby Excavating works on a water main break on Main Street in front of the Fort Wayne Newspapers building on Tuesday. Richard Sitler | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taking a break ... and fixing it Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne lawmaker, 5 other Indiana politicians identified in Oath Keepers database Metal recycler moves from Fort Wayne to Huntington County Fort Wayne couple arrested in drug raid Man dies in motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne Man, woman charged with neglect in child's death Stocks Market Data by TradingView