It took a 235-ton crane, about a dozen convex steel panels and a crew of welders not afraid of heights to do a job Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of White Oak Drive – installing a 500,000-gallon water tower.
As residents and city officials watched, a crew lifted pieces of the tower’s 500,000-gallon tank about 15 stories in some of the final construction steps for the $3 million project.
Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of engineering of City Utilities, said the tower will serve both as an everyday water source for about 72,000 homes, businesses, churches and schools and also as a backup source.
The storage facility will serve customers on the city’s east, southeast and northeast sides but also will be pressed into service during exceptionally high demand, such as prolonged hot weather, or an emergency, such as a large fire or power outage, Wirtz said.
Water will be pumped from the city’s filtration plant to the tower, he said.
“The water stored at a high elevation allows us to distribute water through gravity and keeps water pressure stable to homes and businesses,” Wirtz said.
About half the tower’s panels had been placed by Wednesday morning, but workers promised officials all would be placed by the end of the day, he said.
That would mark the end of a process that began in March. The tank, 50 feet in diameter, won’t be operational until the end of the year, after being painted and filled, fed by a 24-inch main, said Frank Suarez, city public works spokesman.
Wirtz said it was nice to point out a water-related project that can be seen. Most pipes and drains are below ground, he said.
The work going on Wednesday morning – about 145 feet up – could be seen for blocks by those driving toward Lake Avenue on Hobson Road.
Several welders from Caldwell Tanks, Louisville, Kentucky, working on a narrow platform around the belly of the tank, looked like specks from ground level.
City Utilities has nine water towers in its system, with the latest, the Lafayette Meadows tower, constructed in 2006. So long as towers are properly painted, they can last decades, as they do their heavy work, Wirtz said.
That would be holding 3.75 million pounds of water at a time, he said.