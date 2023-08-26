Since August 2012, Kevin Hunter has been on the Fort Wayne Police Department’s narcotics team, watching the rising use of heroin, opioids and fentanyl statewide and nationwide.
“What I noticed over those first few years is that we’re arresting the same people over and over again,” said Hunter, a police captain who is also in charge of the local department’s Hope and Recovery Team. “I talked to my detectives and was like, ‘We can’t arrest our way out of this problem. We have to do something different.’ ”
Hunter began working with organizations, including the Allen County Department of Health and the Lutheran Foundation, to find ways to decrease overdose deaths and narcotics arrests in the area. The groups formed the Fort Wayne Allen County Task Force on Opioid Strategic Planning.
According to a 2023 study from Addiction Treatment Magazine, Indiana has the most people searching for drug and alcohol rehabilitation, with 477 rehab-related searches per 100,000 people. “Rehab for alcohol” was the most popular search, with 3,266 monthly searches on average.
New Hampshire was second in searches, the organization said, averaging 362 rehab-related searches per 100,000 people.
Hunter said it doesn’t surprise him that Indiana tops the list.
“(The governor’s office) has done a phenomenal job of really focusing on harm reduction and treatment and recovery, and getting that message out across the state,” he added.
The worst year for non-fatal overdoses in Fort Wayne was 2021, Hunter said, with 1,227 total. Through July this year, the city has had 564 non-fatal overdoses.
The worst year for overdose deaths was 2021, with 173. The first seven months of this year has seen 61, according to police department data.
Overdose Awareness Day is Thursday, but organizations in Allen County are acknowledging the day today with an event on the courthouse lawn featuring community leaders and speakers from various agencies.
The event will be from noon to 2 p.m.
Not a moral failing
Hunter said the Hope and Recovery Team, which tries to offer a home and recovery to people who have overdosed, has two volunteer detectives. They talk to people within 72 hours after their overdose and try to connect them with treatment services.
“They’re not going to go to a person and say, ‘Hey, you have to go to XYZ counseling,’ ” Hunter said. “We don’t force anybody into treatment. It is a pure deflection program. Basically, we are trying to keep people out of the criminal justice system and into treatment and recovery.”
One treatment facility the Hope and Recovery Team works with is Avenues Recovery, a 100-bed center that offers a 30-to-45-day inpatient program. Marissa Sauer, clinical director, said most patients come in for opioid or alcohol treatment.
Sauer said the treatment center addresses medical needs in addition to emotional ones. The facility employs therapists who meet with participants individually twice a week and in groups for six hours a day.
“Thankfully, as a society, we’ve moved past thinking addiction is a moral failing,” she said. “We like to think addiction is a web. What are the strings in the web that have led to a person being an addict? It could be genetics, it could be trauma, it could be some adverse childhood experiences.”
Joy Rodriguez, outreach coordinator for Avenues Recovery, said the goal is to make sure everyone is safe. The center also has an alumni program so people can stay in contact with each other after treatment.
“They make good friends and have that good connection to other people who are in recovery, too,” Rodriguez said. “I do a lot of special events, and alumni will come help me with that. They love that community and that there is someone else who has been with them through this program.”
Sauer and Rodriguez also stay in contact with alumni and enjoy celebrating their post-treatment successes. Sauer said some former patients return once a month to share their testimony with those in the program.
Rodriguez said Avenues Recovery typically has more male participants because men tend to be incarcerated and get caught with drugs or alcohol more. Women also typically have to take care of their families, making them less likely to seek help.
“Men know their options run out quickly,” Rodriguez said. “Women tend to have more options, so it takes longer for them to realize they need help.”
‘Recover out loud’
Avenues Recovery’s relationship with the police department is strong, Rodriguez said, and she thinks a lot of that is because of their proximity to each other. The facility is located at 2626 Fairfield Ave. – not far from downtown.
Rodriguez thinks it’s important to keep that relationship strong because the Hope and Recovery Team brings so many participants to treatment. Sauer also said the social workers are helpful and have strong relationships with clients.
Hunter said when the opioid crisis became prevalent again in 2010, there were very few inpatient and detoxification facilities in the area.
“Over the last few years, we have gotten more and more treatment providers to the point where we can call just about anybody, any organization or treatment provider right now, and get somebody into treatment at a moment’s notice,” he said.
Road to Recovery, 2018 N. Clinton St., is another rehabilitation facility in Fort Wayne. The treatment center opened April 1, 2014.
Justin Calloway, program manager, said he joined Road to Recovery after his own struggles with addiction. Calloway is 13 years sober and said working with the facility is a day-to-day reminder of why he recovered.
“I just had this miracle moment where I thought, ‘If I don’t stop doing this, I’m going to die,’ ” he said. “It can be frustrating at times … but we want people to find recovery and help them find their path.”
Road to Recovery plans to open a new facility in January, Calloway said, and it will be specifically for transgender women and nonbinary people. It will be the first recovery home specifically for these groups in Indiana, he said.
“This is a major need,” Calloway said. “Most times they will call places about a detoxification center, but they’ll have nowhere to go after that. Everyone needs a safe space when dealing with addiction.”
The new recovery home will care for six people initially, but Calloway hopes it will eventually have room for 13 or more. Calloway said he thinks the stigma surrounding addiction has changed, making it easier for people to ask for help now.
“People are more accepting and open-minded,” he said. “We need to recover out loud and be extremely proud because this isn’t a cake walk.”