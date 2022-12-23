Yes, Virginia, there’ll be a white Christmas this year. Unfortunately, it might not be entirely safe to travel this holiday weekend, even after the snow stops.
The snow is expected to continue off and on through tonight, according to the National Weather Service. However, the subzero temperatures and wind gusts that might reach almost 50 mph are expected to continue hammering at northeast Indiana through Sunday.
Meteorologist Michael Skipper, with the National Weather Service, said wind chills will drop at times to almost 30 degrees below zero and remain below minus 10 degrees – and hazardous – through Sunday. The sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and higher gusts will create blowing and drifting snow through Sunday, the weather service said.
“We’re trying to discourage people from traveling,” Skipper said.
Allen County and surrounding areas are expected to receive 2 to 5 inches of snow, with most of it coming before this evening. In neighboring counties to the north, snowfall could reach 8 inches.
Skipper said areas near Lake Michigan could receive 20 inches of snow and experience winds up to 55 mph, making travel there more dangerous.
Gov. Eric Holcomb activated 150 Indiana National guardsmen to assist state and local civil authorities in northern Indiana to assist stranded motorists, according to a news release. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security will guide the soldiers’ efforts.
Around the country, thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees in some areas.
The frigid air was moving through the central United States to the east, with wind chill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday.
In Fort Wayne, the street department has converted trucks from leaf pickup to plowing and salting. The city doesn’t have the resources to salt residential streets in this storm, but neighborhood associations have requested the city fill 500 barrels with salt at dangerous intersections and crosswalks. The city encouraged the associations to make those requests, according to a city news release.
Because the storms started with rain Thursday night, the city couldn’t pre-treat streets with salt before the expected “flash freeze,” when temperatures quickly plummet from the 30s to below zero. Rain would’ve washed the road salt away.
Brian Shimkus, the city’s street commissioner, said plows hit city streets Thursday night and will stay there until late this evening, depending on the amount of snow.
The Indiana Department of Transportation deployed trucks Thursday afternoon to put pre-treatment down as soon as doing so was viable, spokesman Hunter Petroviak said. Plows will remain on the highways “until the job is done,” he said. “It’s currently the plan to be out until the foreseeable future.”
Because of the subzero temperatures, many places are closed.
All Ivy Tech campuses will operate virtually today, according to a news release. For students who had appointments on campus, an Ivy Tech representative will reach out to discuss options for virtual appointments.
The Purdue University Fort Wayne campus, including Indiana University Fort Wayne, closed Thursday afternoon.
County and city government offices, including the Allen County Courthouse, were already scheduled to be closed today.
Parkview Health closed or modified hours and services and posted details at parkview.com/weather. Patients with scheduled appointments should check the website or contact their provider’s office. All Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open. For non-emergency medical issues, Parkview offers virtual care options 24 hours a day, every day through parkview.com/findcare.
Because wind chill readings of 25 below to 30 below zero can cause frostbite in 10 minutes, people are encouraged to stay inside. For those who need a place to stay, Fort Wayne’s main winter shelter is the Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd. It provides warming and a place to stay from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The organization also provides overnight emergency shelter for men at the Life House and provides emergency shelter for women with no children at Charis House.
Other shelters include the Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network, which provides overnight shelter for families with children, and the St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, which coordinates and provides shelter for single women. According to the city’s news release, anyone in need of shelter should first contact the Rescue Mission.
City utilities said residents should take steps to make sure pipes and water meters don’t freeze, causing significant damage.
People should run a trickle of lukewarm water about the diameter of a pencil lead to keep pipes from freezing, especially if the faucet is against an exterior wall, according to a news release. If pipes to sinks are in cabinets, people should open the doors to allow warm air inside. They should also consider using a space heater to keep warm air circulating near drains and water pipes.
Wrapping insulation tape or molded, flexible pipe sleeves around exposed pipes, valves and joints can help prevent freezing, especially in unheated garages or crawl spaces. Water meters in unheated garages can be protected with an insulated box, and the garage door should be closed to hold in warmth. Residents with an outdoor meter in a pit should make sure its lid is not broken or missing.
Knowing the location of the master valve or a main water shut-off control will allow residents to turn off water to the residence if a pipe breaks. It’s usually near where the main water line enters the house.
Residents with no water and who suspect a frozen meter should call 311 to report it.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.