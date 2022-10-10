An elevated risk for field fires will develop Tuesday in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, with warm weather and dry conditions prevailing, the National Weather Service said.
By Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said, south winds will reach 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, greatly increasing the risk for spreading fires as minimum relative humidity levels drop to between 30% and 40%.
Pronounced drying will continue with numerous fields becoming very dry, increasing fire potential with any ignition, it said.
Outdoor burning is not recommended, the weather service said.