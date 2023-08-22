The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for all of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from Thursday morning to Thursday evening. saying heat index values of up to 110 are possible.
The weather service also issued a heat advisory for Kosciusko and Wabash counties from noon Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday, saying heat index values of up to 105 are expected.
It said the extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors, the weather service said. It urged people to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.