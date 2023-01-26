Flash-freezing and black-ice conditions are possible in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said this afternoon.
In its statement, the weather service said low temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s could cause wet roads to begin to freeze up, especially on untreated surfaces, creating very slick conditions.
Winds gusting up to 30 mph overnight will cause blowing and drifting of recent snow, and can introduce additional slippery conditions in spots, it said.
Black ice can be very difficult to notice on roads and not realized until brakes are applied, the weather service said. It recommended motorists "drive like you are on ice as...that may very well be the case."
The weather service said drivers should slow down and give themselves plenty of extra time when commuting.