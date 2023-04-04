There is a significant threat for severe storms on Wednesday in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said this afternoon.
There is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms tonight, the weather service said in a statement.
Severe storms are possible Wednesday morning, but the most widespread severe weather is expected from about 1 to 8 p.m., the statement said.
It said tornadoes, possibly EF-2 or greater; large hail, possibly 2 inches diameter or greater; and wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph are the anticipated hazards.