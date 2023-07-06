Northbound Webster Road between Rorick and Howe roads will be restricted from 9 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday during road repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Webster Road section restricted Monday, Tuesday
- The Journal Gazette
