These cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:
- All Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation classes are canceled for Wednesday. Pre-registered daytime programming at the downtown Community Center is also canceled, but drop-in programming will be available until 4:30 p.m. All evening programs are canceled. McMillen Community Center closed at 1 p.m. Dance Promenade! is canceled tonight.
Republic Services has suspend operation for the remainder of today. Any trash that is missed will be picked up on their next service day. This will trigger a “double pick-up” protocol established by Republic Services. This will include extra bags that will be set out. If you have questions, please call Republic Services directly at (800) 876-9001.