These cancellations and postponements have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:

  • All Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation classes are canceled for Wednesday. Pre-registered daytime programming at the downtown Community Center is also canceled, but drop-in programming will be available until 4:30 p.m. All evening programs are canceled. McMillen Community Center closed at 1 p.m. Dance Promenade! is canceled tonight.

  • Republic Services has suspend operation for the remainder of today. Any trash that is missed will be picked up on their next service day. This will trigger a “double pick-up” protocol established by Republic Services. This will include extra bags that will be set out. If you have questions, please call Republic Services directly at (800) 876-9001.