Fort Wayne officials recommend residents who have Wednesday garbage and recycling collection set their bins out tonight.
The city’s trash service, GFL Environmental USA, plans to start routes two hours early, hoping to complete collection routes before storms move in, according to a news release.
The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana predicts two storms coming in Wednesday. One in the morning and a more severe one between mid-afternoon to early evening. The second one has possibilities of tornadoes, hail, high winds and heavy rain, Meteorologist Lonnie Fisher said.