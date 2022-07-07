Thousands of Fort Wayne-area residents were without power again Wednesday after another storm hit northeast Indiana.
Fewer than 1,700 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Fort Wayne area were without power at 9 p.m. I&M expected power to be restored to the vast majority of those customers by 11 p.m. today.
About 16,000 I&M customers, most of them in Fort Wayne, were without power early Wednesday because of the storm. Michael Bianski, I&M spokesman, said the utility is focusing on restoring power to areas with the most outages before working its way into those with fewer outages.
Bianski said most of the outages were caused by fallen tree limbs, not flooding, but that because of high water levels, some trucks have not been able to reach areas without power.
A storm early Tuesday flooded several areas in the city and county, with reports of 6 inches falling, then another storm at night added to the totals.
The National Weather Service said the high rain totals were caused by training thunderstorms, which move over the same areas as previous storms.
Northwest Allen County had the highest rain levels, with just over 9 inches recorded in Huntertown in the 48 hours that ended at 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the weather service, several other areas in the northern part of the county reported rainfall totals of 6 inches to almost 9 inches.
Storms continue to be in the forecast, the weather service said, but are not expected to reach the same level as the last few days.
In Fort Wayne, Tuesday’s storm set a rainfall record for July 5, as 2.83 inches fell at Fort Wayne International Airport. The previous record for the date was 1.06 inches in 1904. It also set a record for the most rain to fall on a day in the month of July.
John Perlich, Fort Wayne mayoral spokesman, said the city’s divisions and departments “have been proactive in responding to the most recent storms.” Perlich said the city and contracted crews are still working to clean up from the June 13 derecho that left thousands of Fort Wayne residents without power for three days.
“The Public Works leadership team has spent (Wednesday) assessing damage in other parts of the city, including the northwest and northeast quadrants, and central Fort Wayne,” Perlich said through email.
“There’s quite a bit of damage, although not nearly as much as the damage from the (June 13 storm). We will assess and determine what course of action to take soon.”
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said Wednesday its crew and contractors continue to clear debris and downed trees from parks’ roads and trails. The department also asked people to report tree-related debris to 311.
Some city intersections experienced flash flooding, but “the water quickly receded, and no roads have been closed due to flooding,” the city said in a news release.
River levels rose but were not at a concern, city officials said. If rivers continued to rise, the city would send flood patrols to monitor locations. For area residents who experienced flooding at home, the city had sandbagging materials available at Johnny Appleseed Park.
Frank Suarez, city public works spokesman, said employees began working to clear the damage Tuesday night, when there was high water. He said the damage was worse in Fort Wayne’s northern neighborhoods.
Suarez recommends residents check drains in their neighborhoods to ensure they aren’t clogged with tree limbs and debris.
“We’re checking,” he said, “but we can’t check every drain every day.”
To help residents clean up limbs and branches from the storm, City Utilities is waiving fees at its Biosolids Facility at 6202 Lake Ave. The facility is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors canceled its River Excursions for the 2022 event. The decision was made because of high water levels on the river due to the heavy rainfall in the past few days.