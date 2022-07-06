The TinCaps' game against Lake County today, which was scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m., has been postponed because of weather, the team announced this morning.
The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday to make up for the postponed contest. The twin bill will start at 5:35 p.m. and both games will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders. The second game will start approximately half an hour after the end of the first.
Fans who had tickets to today's game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field this season. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, but fans can upgrade based on availability. The team offers no full or partial refunds.
Tickets Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader.
The TinCaps and Captains return to action Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. contest.
Late Tuesday night, the storm that blew through Fort Wayne ripped the tarp off the infield at Parkview Field and deposited it in shallow right field, opening the infield to heavy rain, which left significant puddles on the infield dirt.