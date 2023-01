Environmental educator Jeff Ormiston, left, and volunteer Ravenna Hapner work to remove invasive honeysuckle shrubs during a weed wrangle event at Fox Island County Park on Wednesday. Fox Island is hosting a weed wrangle from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday in January and February. All volunteers must contact park manager Natalie Haley directly at 570-3348 as Fox Island is closed to the general public while it continues to recover from last summer’s storm damage.