The weekend rains brought relief to local farmers with crops affected by the drought, but that doesn’t mean the area has seen the end of the dry spell.
Agronomist Greg Kneubuhler, president of G&K Concepts Inc. of Harlan, described the storms as a shot of Gatorade when farmers thought they would be knocked out of the game.
“That, honestly, has rescued us to some degree,” Kneubuhler said. “We got rain in a nick of time.”
However, farmers still need more hydration to remain in the game all season, he said. The rain reversed some damage to crops, but corn should be about head high or ready for detasseling by now, and its height varies through northeast Indiana, depending on when it was planted, he added.
The National Weather Service data shows that as of Monday afternoon, 1.1 inches of rain have fallen in July in Allen County. In June, the area received 1.39 inches, which is less than half the normal 3.09 inches, said Meteorologist Patrick Murphy of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana office.
June was the 11th driest since the government started keeping records in the 1890s, Murphy said. It’s also the driest June since the last drought in 2012. The weekend rain hasn’t reversed much, he said.
“I wouldn’t say we’re past the drought,” Murphy said. “We’re improving the drought conditions.”
Lawns in the area are lush again, he added.
Allen County and its surrounding areas have had a moderate drought designation since June 15, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Before that, it was at the abnormally dry level, where lawns turn brown and crops are stressed, according to the website.
A new designation is released every Thursday, and Kneubuhler said he’s interested to see if it’s different this week.
Kneubuhler estimated area farmers will lose 5% to 20% of their yields because of the drought, although northeast Indiana is in better condition than it was during the droughts of 1998 and 2012. The improvements over the last 20 years in hybrids and genetics, farming practices, technology and crop protection products also help farmers manage droughts, he said.
The area has improved compared with 10 days ago and is doing better than many parts of the Midwest, he said. Parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri are in an extreme drought or exceptional drought stage.
Some local farmers remain cautious.
“There’s still a lot of year left,” said John Wellman, manager at Ternet Farms in New Haven. “There are a lot of factors between now and October.”
Diseases could strike, the weather could remain dry or heavy rains could flood areas, Wellman said.
Ternet farms about 1,000 acres a year with wheat, corn and soybeans, he said. The beans are a little behind, but they rely on late August and September rains.
Their winter wheat did well with early spring’s wet weather, Wellman said. It’s ready for harvest this week if rain doesn’t interfere.
Roger Hadley of Hadley Farms in Woodburn said too much moisture over the next week to 10 days could cause wheat to lose test weight or get diseases. He farms about 725 acres with wheat, corn, soybeans and beef cattle.
The crops are playing catch up with the rain, and the leaves aren’t curling or wilting as they did in the 1988 drought, he said. The smoke from Canadian wildfires also caused the leaves to yellow a bit from lack of sufficient sunlight.
Although crops are lagging in growth, Hadley said he remains hopeful they’ll do well.
“I wouldn’t be a farmer if I didn’t have some optimism,” Hadley said, adding that it’s a cautious optimism.