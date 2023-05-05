Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Lunch on Square plans return
Lunch on the Square is returning for its 15th season downtown for 14 consecutive weeks this summer.
The event is presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and Edward Jones. Musical performances and food trucks will be at Freimann Square from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday in June, July and August.
Lunch Means More, an initiative to support a local nonprofit, will be integrated into the event for the second year. Barnes & Thornburg LLP will match 15% of the sales from a weekly featured food provider at the event.
The featured business will rotate each week and be announced publicly on social media @downtownfortwayne.
The law firm and Downtown Fort Wayne will present a check for the total amount raised during the season.
For more information, go to LunchOnTheSquare.com.
Officer memorial to be held Friday
The Police Officer Memorial Ceremony honoring law enforcement who have died on duty is set for Friday.
The event will begin with a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial at 1001 N. Wells St., next to the Historic Wells Street Bridge.
This will be the 20th year the Fort Wayne community has honored fallen officers with the event.
– Journal Gazette