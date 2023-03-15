Weekly ritual Mar 15, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bill Sample bowls Tuesday afternoon at MVP Lanes on Lake Avenue. Sample and his friend Johnell Wyatte have been bowling together every Tuesday since meeting at Georgetown Entertainment several weeks ago. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekly ritual Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Philharmonic musicians' strike ends in agreement Hundreds rally for LGBTQ rights in Fort Wayne Woman pleads guilty to promoting prostitution to underage girl Wendy Davis to run for Congress, resign as judge Suspect charged with murder, accused of intentionally striking trooper with vehicle Stocks Market Data by TradingView