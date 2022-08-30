The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center, on Interstate 69 near mile marker 345 in Steuben County, is closing this fall for facility improvements, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
The welcome center is closing on or after Sept. 6 and is scheduled to reopen Nov. 23, the transportation department said in a statement.
INDOT said the facility is getting a new, safer and bigger parking lot; a new private restroom facility; new sidewalks; new lighting, renovated highway entrance and exit ramps; new drainage; and a new garbage and recycling containment stockade.