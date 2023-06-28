City officials and residents Wednesday flocked to McKinnie Commons Park on the city’s southeast side for its grand opening. McKinnie Commons, at the northeast corner of McKinnie Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard, has been touted as a goal of the Southeast Strategy Update, which focuses on reinvesting in the southeast quadrant. The gathering space has several amenities, including a band shell for entertainment, space for food trucks and pop-up vendors, outdoor dining areas, bike racks and large swings.