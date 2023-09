Nas White, 2, pays close attention as his sister Sky, 4, and father, Tywan, play a game of giant tic-tac-toe during the Welcoming Week Block Party hosted by Amani Family Services at Chase Bank in the Southgate Plaza on Friday afternoon. Welcoming Week, which started Friday and runs through Sept. 17, is a collaborative effort across the country that creates inclusive spaces for all. Locally, the initiative showcases diverse cultures through art, food, film, education and more. For a schedule of events, go to amanifamilyservices.org/welcoming-week.