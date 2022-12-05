Outgoing Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall has been reprimanded by the Indiana Supreme Court for his actions during a July traffic stop involving his son.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush wrote in the Dec. 1 opinion that Carnall “readily admitted that he acted improperly, self-reported to the Commission, and has publicly and privately apologized and taken responsibility for his actions.”
The court’s disciplinary commission and Carnall agreed that the prosecutor violated one of the state’s rules for attorneys’ professional conduct, “which prohibits engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.”
The state Supreme Court approved the disciplinary action proposed by the commission, which is a public reprimand of Carnall. He was also ordered to pay $273.46 in court costs.
All justices concurred with Rush’s opinion, except Justice Christopher Goff, who did not participate in the decision.
Carnall reported himself to the commission in August after a July 2 incident in which his son was stopped by a Wells County deputy sheriff on suspicion of drunken driving.
The deputy called Carnall during the stop and allowed the prosecutor to speak with his son by phone. The prosecutor then asked the officer if he could come to the scene and drive his son home.
Carnall was allowed by the deputy to pick up his son, and no arrest was made.
In August, Carnall released a statement calling his actions a “poor decision” and said he later apologized to the officer.
He also apologized to his constituents, writing that “once a person has done something wrong that cannot be undone, the best that person can do is strive to respond appropriately and try to atone. I have tried, and am still trying, to do that.”
While this brings the Wells County prosecutor’s legal saga to an end, the court of public opinion may have already issued its verdict. Carnall, a Democrat, lost his reelection bid last month in a landslide to Republican challenger Colin Andrews.