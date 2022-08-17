The Wells County prosecutor has reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, asking for a formal investigation of his involvement in getting his son out of a potential drunken driving arrest in July.
The Wells County commissioners asked at their Monday meeting that Prosecutor Andrew Carnall resign now.
Carnall released a statement Wednesday explaining that he asked the court’s disciplinary commission “for the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the matter.”
“The commission will take appropriate action,” he wrote.
According to his statement, in the early morning hours a few weeks ago, a law enforcement officer woke Carnall about pulling over his son for speeding and suspected drinking and driving. Carnall’s statement didn’t provide a date, time or place the incident occurred or information about the officer.
“After a brief discussion, I made a poor decision to request that I come and get my son,” Carnall wrote. “He said I could, and I did.”
He added, “I responded as a father when I should have responded as a prosecutor.”
Later in the morning, he called and apologized to the officer, admitting what he did was wrong, he wrote. He later apologized to the officer’s commanding officer, too.
Carnall’s office didn’t respond to email questions for clarifications, and his statement said, “I cannot comment further due to the disciplinary commission’s investigation.”
He also apologized to the constituents in his statement.
“Once a person has done something wrong that cannot be undone, the best that person can do is strive to respond appropriately and try to atone. I have tried, and am still trying, to do that,” he stated, “I am very sorry to the people of Wells County that I did not live up to the standards that you should expect from a public official.”
Carnall, a Democrat who was first elected in 2014, is running for re-election against Republican Colin Andrews.
Wells County Commissioners President Michael Vanover said he first heard about the incident shortly after the commissioners’ Aug. 1 meeting. He’s not sure when the alleged incident happened, but it’s his understanding that Carnall self-reported to the supreme court disciplinary commission after there was a public outcry.
The commissioners, all three of whom are Republican, took no formal action Monday, such as a resolution, concerning Carnall resigning as prosecutor, he said. The commissioners also have no formal power over the office, which is an elected position.
Commissioner Jeff Stringer had told Vanover and vice-president Blake Gerber that he planned to make a statement at the meeting, Vanover said. Vanover then suggested a statement about Carnall stepping down.
Vanover is reserved about making comments on the situation because of rumors going around. Carnall reporting himself to the state commission means it’s a serious matter, Vanover said.
“I know something happened,” he said. “For me, it’s a black eye to our community, and I hate it.”
Vanover said he understands the Indiana State Police are also investigating. The Fort Wayne district state police public information officer couldn’t be reached for comment.
The Indiana Supreme Court’s spokesperson didn’t respond to attempts at contact.
Vanover said he doesn’t know Carnall well but wishes the best for him and his family on tough decisions they need to make.
“He needs to do what’s right for the people,” Vanover said.