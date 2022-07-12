Werling Road lane restrictions The Journal Gazette Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Werling Road will be down to one lane at times today, according to New Haven officials.A power line crew is working in the area and should finish by 5 p.m. For more information, call 260-748-7030. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne area floods, loses power after thunderstorm Tuesday Former Fort Wayne officer sentenced for domestic battery Allen County commissioners transfer elected surveyor's duties after months of inaction Man who renewed Fort Wayne's iconic Santa Claus display tradition dies at 71 Wednesday's storm brings more power outages, flooding Stocks Market Data by TradingView