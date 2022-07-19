West County Line Road section closed Thursday The Journal Gazette Jul 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West County Line Road is to close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday between Bass Road and Indiana 14 during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dr. John Crawford, former Fort Wayne councilman, has died Random killing of family shook city in 1983 Teen girl charged with attempted murder in Fort Wayne shooting Fort Wayne man faces 11 drug-related felonies Fort Wayne woman charged in daughter's Fentanyl overdose death Stocks Market Data by TradingView