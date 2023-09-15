West Hamilton Road between Bass Road and Indiana 14 will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 during railroad-crossing repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
West Hamilton Road section to close during crossing repair
- The Journal Gazette
