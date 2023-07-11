Westbound West Jefferson Boulevard is restricted between Park Drive and West Main Street during an emergency gas-line repair, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is performing the work, and weather permitting is anticipating it will be completed late tonight, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement. It said traffic will be maintained through the work zone.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.