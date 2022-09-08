Mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile virus have been found in Allen and Huntington counties, health officials say.
In Allen County, positive samples have been found in Wayne, Adams, Eel River, Cedar Creek, Perry and Scipio townships.
West Nile virus is transmitted to humans when infected mosquitoes bite them. Most people infected with the virus show few or no symptoms.
People over the age of 50 who have compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness. Symptoms include fever, headache, neck stiffness, nausea, vomiting and sore joints and can occur three to 15 days after being bitten by infected mosquitoes.
More severe infections are marked by rapid onset of high fever with head and body aches, stiff neck, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, encephalitis, meningitis and, in the most severe cases, coma or paralysis.
People should see a doctor immediately if they have symptoms.
Mosquitoes require standing water at least one-fourth of an inch deep for their development. To reduce risks:
- Check for breeding sites. Flush birdbaths once a week. Clean clogged gutters. Empty wading pools. Dispose of containers and old tires collecting water. Fill in tree holes with sand, gravel, cement or paintable foam.
- Maintain swimming pools and spas. Cover the pool when not in use and pitch it in the middle so it does not collect leaves and rain water.
- Aerate ornamental ponds and water gardens. Consider getting mosquito-eating fish for the ponds.
- Limit time outdoors during peak mosquito biting times, which tend to be dawn and dusk.
- Wear loose, light-colored, long sleeves and pants. Cover exposed skin to reduce the chances of getting bitten.
- Use repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Check the label and apply to clothing and exposed skin according to instructions.
Use a hand-fogger or barrier spray when outside for longer periods. Mix 2 tablespoons of malathion with a gallon of water and spray under bushes and in high weeds to kill adult mosquitoes.
In Allen County, you can report dead birds or standing water to Vector Control at 260-449-7459. Dead birds may be a sign mosquito-borne disease is circulating. The department also treats standing water with larvicide to kill mosquitoes before they hatch.