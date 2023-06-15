A Whitley County nonprofit plans to build a shelter capable of housing up to 50 people after receiving a $3.2 million grant stemming from the National Opioid Settlement.
Mission 25, an organization that works to lay out a path to {span}recovery, prevention and support,{/span} received the grant from Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, a news release said. The state division awarded $19 million in one-time funding to 30 projects across the state after receiving 78 proposals.
Douglas Huntsinger, state executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement, said in a statement that real change happens at the local level.
Funding for the project came from the National Opioid Settlement. It will be administered by the Community Foundation of Whitley County under the Next Level Whitley County framework, a news release said.
Next Level Whitley County is a plan to improve identified problems with corrections, mental health, vocational training and ongoing support services in the county. The framework has identified needs, including a new shelter, according to a news release.
{span}“Next Level Whitley County has provided a map for improving mental health, therapeutic recovery services and vocational training – all of which filter down to creating a better way of life for the most vulnerable children and families in Whitley County,” September McConnell, CEO of the Community Foundation, said in the release.{/span}
{span}“Our accomplishments are the result of an unprecedented synergy – we have government leaders, judges, elected officials, educators, non-profit organizations, and private foundations all pulling in the same direction,” she added.{/span}
Mission 25 CEO Shawn Ellis said in a statement that the organization is looking forward to collaborating with the other groups.
“The Mission 25 Board of Directors and staff are excited to partner with the Community Foundation in building a trauma-informed space that will accommodate up to 50 individuals (single men and women and single parents with children),” Ellis said.
“With the continued support of our community, our 23-year-old organization will journey with individuals coming from hard places in providing a pathway for recovery, prevention and support, while fostering long-term success.”
Ellis anticipates the new shelter will be able to provide services as early as the end of 2024, the release said. Construction plans are in the works, and the nonprofit has secured a location for the shelter.
“The current building has served us for many years but age is taking its toll,” Ellis said. “We look forward to serving people in an environment that reflects the message that everyone is valued and deserving of care.”