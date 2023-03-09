Whittern Road closure extended The Journal Gazette Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The closure of Whittern Road between Flatrock and Monroeville roads for crossover-pipe replacement has been extended until 3 p.m. March 15, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Indiana State Police trooper dies after being struck by suspect's vehicle near Auburn Waterloo woman dies in 3-vehicle DeKalb crash Philharmonic musicians' strike ends in agreement New Love Fort Wayne executive has heart for helping city Several Komets champs to be on hand Saturday Stocks Market Data by TradingView