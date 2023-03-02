Whittern Road between Flatrock and Monroeville roads will be closed through 3 p.m. March 10 because of an emergency crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Whittern Road section closes for emergency pipe work
- The Journal Gazette
