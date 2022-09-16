Whittern Road section to close next week The Journal Gazette Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Whittern Road between Hoagland and Flatrock roads is to close from 9 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday to fix a washout and drainage issue, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne lawmaker, 5 other Indiana politicians identified in Oath Keepers database Fort Wayne couple arrested in drug raid Commission accepts donated land for south-side grocery store Fort Wayne's Hyde Brothers Booksellers will continue after loss Parkview Field scores with more than ballgames Stocks Market Data by TradingView