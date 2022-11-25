Who needs snow? It's time for toboggans Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Visitors to Pokagon State Park near Angola are among the first to try the park’s toboggan run on its opening day Friday. Jim Touvell | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Snow or not, it’s toboggan time Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular United Methodist Church in Indiana splits The Dish: Two doughnut shops make plans to locate in Fort Wayne Central Noble-grad Essegian scores 13, as Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis Commissioners identify preferred jail site Union Street Market opens Tuesday Stocks Market Data by TradingView