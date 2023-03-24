The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for Allen County and six other counties in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
Southwest winds of 25 mph to 35 mph, with gusts of 45 mph to 50 mph, are expected, the weather service said in its advisory.
Other counties included in the advisory area are Adams, Huntington and Wells counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, the weather service said. It said tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds will quickly increase Saturday morning across the advisory area, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph common, the weather service said. During the late morning into early afternoon hours, it said, a period of stronger wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph may occur.
The weather service urged people to secure outdoor objects and to use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.