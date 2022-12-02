The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 7 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Saturday, saying southwest winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph.
The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and outdoor objects should be secured, the weather service said. It said tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result; motorists are encouraged to use caution, especially if driving a high-profile vehicle.
While a few wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible this evening, the weather service said, the greatest chance for higher gusts will come late tonight into early Saturday along and immediately behind a cold front, as well as closer to Lake Michigan.