Wings of Hope takes flight downtown

Tatyana Hutcherson, a Ukrainian immigrant, poses in front of the Ukraine-inspired “On Wings of Hope” sculpture downtown. A dedication ceremony took place Thursday for the new work, which is located on the side of 816 Pint & Slice in the alley known as the Bill Blass Runway off Calhoun Street. The sculpture is made of 16-gauge steel, weighs 400 pounds and consists of 326 feathers, 692 bolts and 1,430 rivets. It took 24 hours of laser cutting to make the pieces and two full days to assemble.
The completed Ukraine inspired sculpture titled "On Wings Of Hope" was dedicated during a ceremony on Thursday. It is located on the side of 816 Pint & Slice in the alley known as the Bill Blass Runway off of Calhoun Street.
The sculpture is made of 16 guage steel, weighs 400 lbs and is made up of 326 feathers, 692 bolts, 1,430 rivets. It took 24 hours of laser cutting to make the pieces and 2 full days to assemble.
Local artist and designer Lena Balger of Arts United speaks during the dedication ceremony for the Ukraine inspired "On Wings Of Hope" sculpture on Thursday. Balger, a Ukrainian immigrant was one of the collaborators on the project.
The American Legion Band of Fort Wayne performed the Ukrainian national anthem during the "On Wings of Hope" sculpture dedication ceremony on Thursday. The dedication was held inside of Dash-In at 814 Calhoun St. due to rain.
Alexandra Hall, director of Art This Way, reads opening remarks during the dedication ceremony for the Ukraine inspired "On Wings of Hope" sculpture on Thursday. The dedication was held inside of Dash-In at 814 Calhoun St. due to rain.
Michael Galbraith, President and CEO of Downtown Fort Wayne, speaks during the dedication ceremony for the Ukraine inspired "On Wings of Hope" sculpture on Thursday. The dedication was held inside of Dash-In at 814 Calhoun St. due to rain.
Tatyana Hutcherson, a Ukrainian immigrant, poses in front of the Ukraine-inspired “On Wings of Hope” sculpture downtown. A dedication ceremony took place Thursday for the new work, which is located on the side of 816 Pint & Slice in the alley known as the Bill Blass Runway off Calhoun Street. The sculpture is made of 16-gauge steel, weighs 400 pounds and consists of 326 feathers, 692 bolts and 1,430 rivets. It took 24 hours of laser cutting to make the pieces and two full days to assemble.
The completed Ukraine inspired sculpture titled "On Wings Of Hope" was dedicated during a ceremony on Thursday. It is located on the side of 816 Pint & Slice in the alley known as the Bill Blass Runway off of Calhoun Street.
The sculpture is made of 16 guage steel, weighs 400 lbs and is made up of 326 feathers, 692 bolts, 1,430 rivets. It took 24 hours of laser cutting to make the pieces and 2 full days to assemble.
Local artist and designer Lena Balger of Arts United speaks during the dedication ceremony for the Ukraine inspired "On Wings Of Hope" sculpture on Thursday. Balger, a Ukrainian immigrant was one of the collaborators on the project.
The American Legion Band of Fort Wayne performed the Ukrainian national anthem during the "On Wings of Hope" sculpture dedication ceremony on Thursday. The dedication was held inside of Dash-In at 814 Calhoun St. due to rain.
Alexandra Hall, director of Art This Way, reads opening remarks during the dedication ceremony for the Ukraine inspired "On Wings of Hope" sculpture on Thursday. The dedication was held inside of Dash-In at 814 Calhoun St. due to rain.
Michael Galbraith, President and CEO of Downtown Fort Wayne, speaks during the dedication ceremony for the Ukraine inspired "On Wings of Hope" sculpture on Thursday. The dedication was held inside of Dash-In at 814 Calhoun St. due to rain.