Friday’s severe weather – including high winds, drifting snow and subzero temperatures – led to a 10-vehicle pileup on Interstate 69 that injured three people just south of Fort Wayne.
Traveling remains dangerous through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the worst weather should be over by Monday, when a warmup is expected to begin.
The multiple-vehicle crash happened about 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-69 near the 300-mile marker and shut down the highway for three hours, according to the Indiana State Police.
Vehicles traveling too fast for weather conditions caused the crash, the release said. The first few cars lost control and collided, then other vehicles couldn’t stop or slow to avoid the pileup. The crash also involved an Indiana Department of Transportation snowplow. Two vehicles that evaded the crash ended up in a ditch, officials said in a news release.
Three injured adults were taken to a hospital for treatment. The release didn’t mention their condition.
The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole, a local landmark at 100 Coliseum Blvd. W., split in two because of winds and cold about 4 p.m., an employee said. The metal pole hit nine vehicles, doing about $200,000 in damage, sales manager Brandon Jones said.
The 220-foot flagpole was almost 16 stories high and was the tallest flagpole in the nation when it went up 21 years ago, just after 9/11, Jones said.
“It fell so hard, it cracked the concrete,” he said.
The majority of the storm’s snowfall arrived Thursday night, followed by light snow Friday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Patrick Murphy said.
“We’ve transferred out of the storms and the flash freeze into a dangerous wind chill,” he said. Friday morning, Fort Wayne recorded a wind chill of 38 below zero and winds at 51 mph.
Murphy said measuring the snowfall was difficult because of drifting. The prediction was for 2 to 5 inches, and the area received an estimated 2 or 2 1/2 inches.
A flash freeze happened after 8 p.m. Thursday, when temperatures dropped from the 30s to below zero with wind chill factored in. Freezing rain fell on the roads and falling snow covered the slick pavement. Fort Wayne city officials ask residents not to travel over the weekend because ice and drifting snow make driving dangerous.
Brian Shimkus, the city’s street commissioner, said Fort Wayne deployed 40 trucks to apply hot sand to main roads Thursday night and 25 trucks on Friday morning.
The city used sand because “temperatures are too cold for salt to have any impact,” according to a news release.
It was also hard to pre-treat roads Thursday because the rain would have washed away the salt before temperatures dropped.
Both city and county crews worked 24 hours to make roads passable, according to a news release from Allen County Homeland Security. The roads were still icy and hazardous when crews had to stop for rest, and “the continued cold temperatures, wind and blowing snow are making their efforts ineffective now,” the release said. Conditions were expected to deteriorate until crews were able to work again.
Some city traffic signals – including one at Engle and Bluffton roads – switched to blinking red lights, but no traffic lights lost power, Fort Wayne Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena said. All signals were fully operational by about 3 p.m., Gunawardena added.
Fort Wayne City Utilities spokesman Frank Suarez said the city saw no burst water pipes because of the cold.
“We’ve had several calls about frozen pipes at homes. Customers may want to run a trickle of water tonight,” Suarez said. The trickle keeps pipes from freezing. Customers with pipe problems should call 260-427-1234.
Indiana Michigan Power said there were few electric outages Thursday and Friday, and none were widespread. Fort Wayne experienced some power losses for a few seconds on the south side.
“The high winds have caused some smaller outages by damaging equipment or knocking trees and limbs into power lines,” spokesman Michael Bianski said. “Road conditions have led to a few vehicle accidents that caused some power outages.”
No power outages surpassed 1,000 customers at any point, he said.
The weather affected some flights at Fort Wayne International Airport. Overall, seven of 16 scheduled Saturday arrivals were expected to make it on time, five were canceled and four were delayed. Of 16 departures, six flights were canceled and three delayed.
Most flights from the West and South arrived on time, according to the airport’s website. Flights to and from the East Coast saw the most cancellations, followed by flights to and from Chicago.
For those who need a place to stay, Fort Wayne’s main winter shelter is the Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd. It provides warming and a place to be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The organization also provides overnight emergency shelter for men at the Life House and provides emergency shelter for women with no children at their Charis House.
Other shelters include the Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network, which provides overnight shelter for families with children, and the St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, which coordinates and provides shelter for single women. According to the city’s news release, anyone in need of shelter should first contact the Rescue Mission.