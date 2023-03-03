The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a six-county area north of Fort Wayne, saying 5 to 10 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible by midnight, with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
The warning area includes DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.
Travel will be very difficult in that area because of heavy snow rates of 1 inch per hour or more, the weather service said. It said gusty winds may bring down tree branches and lead to power outages.
The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for four additional counties in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio through midnight, including Allen County.
In Wabash and Whitley counties, 2 to 5 inches of snow are expected; in Defiance County, Ohio, and Allen County, up to 2 inches of snow is expected.