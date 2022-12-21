The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday, saying snow and winds gusting as high as 50 mph are expected.
The weather service said:
• Five to 8 inches of snow are expected in LaGrange and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.
• Three to 5 inches of snow are expected in an area including Allen County and eight other area counties. Other counties included in this warning are DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance County, Ohio.
• Two to 4 inches of snow are expected in an area including Adams County, Indiana, and Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
• In Mercer County, Ohio, 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected between 7 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
The weather service said drivers should expect slippery road conditions, with widespread blowing snow that significantly reduces visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages, it said, and dangerously cold wind chills to 20 below to 30 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.