The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying 5 to 8 inches of snow are expected.
In Mercer County, Ohio, 5 to 7 inches of snow are expected between midnight tonight and 7 p.m. Wednesday, the weather service said in its warning.
Travel will be very difficult, and the hazardous conditions will affect Wednesday's morning and evening commute, the warning said.
It said snow will spread rapidly from south to north early Wednesday, with rapid accumulations before noon. The heaviest snow is expected to end by late afternoon, although some blowing and drifting snow is likely to persist into the evening.
Kosciusko ands LaGrange counties in Indiana are not included in the warning area, the weather service said. It said 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected there between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.