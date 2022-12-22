The National Weather Service has slightly revised expected snow totals for its winter storm warning in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, which remains in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. Saturday.
The weather service said:
• 5 to 7 inches of snow are expected in an area including LaGrange and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.
• 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected in Allen County and eight other area counties – DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley in Indiana and Defiance County, Ohio.
• 2 to 5 inches are expected in Adams County, Indiana, and Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
• 2 to 4 inches are expected in Mercer County, Ohio, where the warning is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 5 p.m. Friday.
Winds are expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the weather service said.
It said most of the accumulating snow will fall from tonight into early Friday morning; widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected Friday into Friday night.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, with widespread blowing snow significantly reducing visibility, the weather service said. It said gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Dangerously cold wind chills to 20 below to 35 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 10 minutes, the weather service said.